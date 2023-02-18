Who's Playing

La Salle @ George Mason

Current Records: La Salle 13-13; George Mason 15-12

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. La Salle and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at EagleBank Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Explorers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory. Forward Hassan Drame (16 points) was the top scorer for La Salle.

Meanwhile, GMU strolled past the George Washington Colonials with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 66-53. It was another big night for GMU's forward Josh Oduro, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

La Salle is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Explorers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Patriots when the two teams previously met in February of last year, but they still walked away with an 83-78 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for La Salle since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.40

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Explorers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

George Mason have won five out of their last eight games against La Salle.