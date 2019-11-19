How to watch George Mason vs. Loyola-Md.: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

George Mason (home) vs. Loyola-Md. (away)

Current Records: George Mason 4-0; Loyola-Md. 2-2

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will square off against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at EagleBank Arena. George Mason has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between George Mason and the James Madison Dukes on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Patriots wrapped it up with an 83-70 victory.

Meanwhile, Loyola-Md. was able to grind out a solid win over the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, winning 84-75.

George Mason is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped George Mason to 4-0 and Loyola-Md. to 2-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

Loyola-Md. won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.