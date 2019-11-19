How to watch George Mason vs. Loyola-Md.: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch George Mason vs. Loyola-Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
George Mason (home) vs. Loyola-Md. (away)
Current Records: George Mason 4-0; Loyola-Md. 2-2
What to Know
The George Mason Patriots will square off against the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at EagleBank Arena. George Mason has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between George Mason and the James Madison Dukes on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Patriots wrapped it up with an 83-70 victory.
Meanwhile, Loyola-Md. was able to grind out a solid win over the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, winning 84-75.
George Mason is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped George Mason to 4-0 and Loyola-Md. to 2-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Patriots are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
Loyola-Md. won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Mar 15, 2017 - Loyola-Md. 73 vs. George Mason 58
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky survives scare
John Calipari's Wildcats, coming off of a loss to Evansville, barely beat Utah Valley on Monday
-
Virginia vs. Vermont odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Vermont vs. Virginia game 10,000 times.
-
LSU vs. UMBC odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's UMBC vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Poll Attacks: Did they know UT beat UW?
Moving Washington up two spots while leaving UT unranked makes no sense after this weekend
-
LSU lands 5-star guard Thomas
The Tigers keep their hot streak on the recruiting trail rolling with their fourth five-star...
-
Duke also new No. 1 in Coaches Poll
Kentucky clings to top-10 status and Florida is booted entirely from the poll after losing...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...