Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ George Mason
Current Records: Massachusetts 13-8; George Mason 12-10
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UMass and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with GMU winning the first 72-62 on the road and the Minutemen taking the second 83-80.
The Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMass proved too difficult a challenge. UMass was able to grind out a solid win over Duquesne, winning 87-79. UMass' guard RJ Luis looked sharp as he had 31 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the Patriots were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 79-76 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. Forward Josh Oduro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with seven assists.
The Minutemen are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Massachusetts' opponents whenever they hit the road.
Massachusetts' victory lifted them to 13-8 while George Mason's loss dropped them down to 12-10. We'll see if UMass can repeat their recent success or if the Patriots bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.42
Odds
The Patriots are a 4.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
George Mason have won ten out of their last 13 games against Massachusetts.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Massachusetts 83 vs. George Mason 80
- Jan 30, 2022 - George Mason 72 vs. Massachusetts 62
- Dec 30, 2020 - George Mason 93 vs. Massachusetts 92
- Feb 09, 2020 - Massachusetts 69 vs. George Mason 67
- Jan 22, 2020 - George Mason 73 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Feb 13, 2019 - George Mason 80 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Jan 16, 2019 - George Mason 68 vs. Massachusetts 63
- Mar 08, 2018 - George Mason 80 vs. Massachusetts 75
- Feb 24, 2018 - George Mason 78 vs. Massachusetts 76
- Jan 03, 2018 - George Mason 80 vs. Massachusetts 72
- Jan 28, 2017 - George Mason 76 vs. Massachusetts 74
- Jan 04, 2017 - George Mason 86 vs. Massachusetts 81
- Feb 21, 2016 - Massachusetts 70 vs. George Mason 64