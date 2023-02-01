Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ George Mason

Current Records: Massachusetts 13-8; George Mason 12-10

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UMass and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with GMU winning the first 72-62 on the road and the Minutemen taking the second 83-80.

The Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UMass proved too difficult a challenge. UMass was able to grind out a solid win over Duquesne, winning 87-79. UMass' guard RJ Luis looked sharp as he had 31 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the Patriots were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 79-76 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. Forward Josh Oduro put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with seven assists.

The Minutemen are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Massachusetts' opponents whenever they hit the road.

Massachusetts' victory lifted them to 13-8 while George Mason's loss dropped them down to 12-10. We'll see if UMass can repeat their recent success or if the Patriots bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.42

Odds

The Patriots are a 4.5-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

George Mason have won ten out of their last 13 games against Massachusetts.