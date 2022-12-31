Who's Playing

Richmond @ George Mason

Current Records: Richmond 7-6; George Mason 8-5

What to Know

An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the George Mason Patriots and the Richmond Spiders at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Richmond winning the first 62-59 at home and GMU taking the second 87-84.

Everything came up roses for the Patriots at home against the Coppin State Eagles last week as the squad secured a 91-53 win. Five players on GMU scored in the double digits: guard Victor Bailey Jr. (17), guard Devon Cooper (15), guard Devin Dinkins (15), forward Ginika Ojiako (13), and forward Josh Oduro (12).

Meanwhile, Richmond wrapped up 2022 with an 83-65 victory over Coppin State. The Spiders can attribute much of their success to center Neal Quinn, who had 14 points and seven assists, and guard Jason Roche, who had 16 points.

GMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Patriots up to 8-5 and Richmond to 7-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: GMU is 16th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. Richmond has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 37th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.16

Odds

The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

George Mason have won seven out of their last 13 games against Richmond.