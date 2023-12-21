Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-11, George Wash. 9-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The George Wash. Colonials will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alcorn State Braves at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Charles E. Smith Center. George Wash. will be strutting in after a victory while Alcorn State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Tuesday, the Colonials strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 88-73.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their tenth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 92-55 loss at the hands of the Bulldogs. Alcorn State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-16.

Jeremiah Kendall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 19 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Alcorn State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Colonials' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. As for the Braves, their loss dropped their record down to 1-11.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: George Wash. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given George Wash.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.