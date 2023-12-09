Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Coppin State 1-9, George Wash. 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

George Wash. is 3-0 against Coppin State since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The George Wash. Colonials will be playing at home against the Coppin State Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. The timing is sure in George Wash.'s favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Coppin State has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.8% better than the opposition, a fact George Wash. proved on Tuesday. They skirted past the Midshipmen 79-77. The win was just what George Wash. needed coming off of a 89-67 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Wash. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Garrett Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Babatunde Akingbola was another key contributor, scoring 4 points along with 11 blocks and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Eagles had to settle for a 62-59 defeat against the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Coppin State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Preist Ryan, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Gamecocks' victory bumped their season record to 7-0 while the Colonials' loss dropped theirs to 6-2.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: George Wash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State , though, as they've been averaging only 56.1 per game. The only thing between George Wash. and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

George Wash. was able to grind out a solid win over Coppin State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 83-71. Will George Wash. repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Wash. has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 3 years.