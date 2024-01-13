Who's Playing

Current Records: Davidson 10-5, George Wash. 12-3

Davidson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Davidson Wildcats and the George Wash. Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center. Coming off a loss in a game Davidson was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Tuesday, the Wildcats came up short against the Rams and fell 79-74.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from David Skogman, who scored 20 points. Bobby Durkin was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Even though George Wash. has not done well against VCU recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Rams, the Colonials got past the Rams on a last-second jump shot courtesy of James Bishop IV with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Wash. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bishop IV, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Maximus Edwards, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats' defeat dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Colonials, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Davidson haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for George Wash., though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given Davidson's sizeable advantage in that area, George Wash. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Davidson came up short against George Wash. in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 75-70. Can Davidson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

George Wash. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Davidson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..