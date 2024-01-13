Who's Playing

Current Records: Davidson 10-5, George Wash. 12-3

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

What to Know

Davidson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Davidson Wildcats and the George Wash. Colonials will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles E. Smith Center.

The point spread may have favored Davidson on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-74 to the Rams.

Despite their loss, Davidson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. David Skogman, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who scored 14 points.

Even though George Wash. has not done well against VCU recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Rams, the Colonials got past the Rams on a last-second jump shot courtesy of James Bishop IV with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

George Wash.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Bishop IV, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds. Maximus Edwards was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 10-5. As for the Colonials, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Davidson haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for George Wash., though, as they've been averaging 14.3 turnovers per game. Given Davidson's sizeable advantage in that area, George Wash. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Davidson came up short against George Wash. in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 75-70. Can Davidson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..