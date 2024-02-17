Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ George Wash. Colonials

Current Records: Richmond 17-7, George Wash. 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

George Wash. is 2-8 against the Spiders since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. George Wash. has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since January 15.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.7% worse than the opposition, a fact George Wash. found out the hard way on Tuesday. They suffered a bruising 90-67 defeat at the hands of the Patriots. George Wash. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-27.

George Wash.'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Antoine Smith Jr., who scored 13 points along with six rebounds. Smith Jr. didn't help George Wash.'s cause all that much against the Ramblers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Richmond on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-59 to the Minutemen. It was the first time this season that Richmond let down their fans at home.

The losing side was boosted by Dji Bailey, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds and four steals.

The Colonials dropped their record down to 14-10 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Spiders, their defeat ended a 12-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-7.

George Wash. came up short against the Spiders in their previous matchup back in January, falling 82-74. Will George Wash. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Richmond has won 8 out of their last 10 games against George Wash..