Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Wash. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lafayette 36-24.

If George Wash. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-2 in no time. On the other hand, Lafayette will have to make due with a 5-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ George Wash. Revolutionaries

Current Records: Lafayette 5-5, George Wash. 9-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.08

What to Know

The George Wash. Revolutionaries will take on the Lafayette Leopards in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Charles E. Smith Center. The Revolutionaries will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Friday, George Wash. strolled past Army with points to spare, taking the game 75-60.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Wash. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Moss, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus five assists and two steals. Moss had some trouble finding his footing against Old Dominion last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Rafael Castro, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Lafayette beat Mercyhurst 77-73 last Saturday. The win was all the more spectacular given the Leopards were down by 17 with 5:15 left in the first half.

Lafayette can attribute much of their success to Justin Vander Baan, who scored 13 points plus six rebounds and five blocks, and Alex Chaikin, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points. What's more, Vander Baan also posted a 60% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

George Wash. is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-2 record this season. As for Lafayette, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-5.

Looking forward, George Wash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

George Wash. beat Lafayette 85-76 when the teams last played back in November of 2015. Will George Wash. repeat their success, or does Lafayette have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

George Wash. is a big 10.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

George Wash. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.