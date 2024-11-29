Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between George Wash. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead VMI 42-29.

If George Wash. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-1 in no time. On the other hand, VMI will have to make due with a 4-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ George Wash. Revolutionaries

Current Records: VMI 4-4, George Wash. 6-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.72

What to Know

Keydets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the George Wash. Revolutionaries at 2:00 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. The Keydets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

VMI will head into Tuesday's matchup ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat Loyola Maryland on Tuesday, but the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 27-point loss they were dealt on Friday. VMI fell just short of Loyola Maryland by a score of 70-67. The loss hurts even more since the Keydets were up 44-30 with 18:52 left in the second.

Rickey Bradley Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. TJ Johnson was another key player, posting 18 points.

VMI struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Loyola Maryland pulled down 16.

Meanwhile, George Wash. earned a 72-64 win over Illinois State on Monday. The Revolutionaries were down 43-30 with 13:31 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy eight-point victory.

George Wash. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Trey Autry out in front who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Autry a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who posted 16 points.

VMI dropped their record down to 4-4 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for George Wash., their victory bumped their record up to 6-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. VMI hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like George Wash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only George Wash. took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 19.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be VMI's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

George Wash. is a big 19.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Revolutionaries as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

