Who's Playing

Dayton @ George Washington

Current Records: Dayton 13-6; George Washington 9-9

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials haven't won a game against the Dayton Flyers since March 4 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. George Washington and Dayton will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Colonials proved too difficult a challenge. George Washington had just enough and edged out GMU 78-75. Four players on George Washington scored in the double digits: guard Brendan Adams (22), guard James Bishop (19), guard Maximus Edwards (14), and forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (11). This also makes it three games in a row in which Ricky Lindo Jr. has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, the Flyers beat the Davidson Wildcats 68-61 on Tuesday. Forward Mustapha Amzil and forward Toumani Camara were among the main playmakers for Dayton as the former had 19 points and the latter had 15 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

The Colonials suffered a grim 80-54 defeat to Dayton when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against George Washington.