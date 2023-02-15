Who's Playing
George Mason @ George Washington
Current Records: George Mason 14-12; George Washington 12-13
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials and the George Mason Patriots are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Charles E. Smith Center. The Colonials are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
George Washington received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-69 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. George Washington got double-digit scores from five players: guard Brendan Adams (15), guard James Bishop (13), forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (13), forward Hunter Dean (11), and guard Maximus Edwards (11).
Meanwhile, GMU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday, winning 75-67. It was another big night for GMU's forward Josh Oduro, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.
George Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Patriots in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 78-75. Will the Colonials repeat their success, or does GMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Colonials are a slight 1-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
George Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against George Mason.
- Jan 16, 2023 - George Washington 78 vs. George Mason 75
- Feb 27, 2022 - George Mason 69 vs. George Washington 62
- Jan 17, 2022 - George Washington 77 vs. George Mason 76
- Mar 04, 2021 - George Mason 73 vs. George Washington 59
- Feb 24, 2021 - George Mason 63 vs. George Washington 58
- Feb 15, 2020 - George Washington 73 vs. George Mason 67
- Jan 15, 2020 - George Washington 73 vs. George Mason 67
- Mar 14, 2019 - George Mason 61 vs. George Washington 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - George Mason 81 vs. George Washington 65
- Jan 26, 2019 - George Mason 62 vs. George Washington 55
- Feb 10, 2018 - George Mason 72 vs. George Washington 65
- Jan 17, 2018 - George Washington 80 vs. George Mason 68
- Feb 26, 2017 - George Washington 83 vs. George Mason 74
- Jan 25, 2017 - George Washington 87 vs. George Mason 68
- Mar 01, 2016 - George Washington 74 vs. George Mason 52
- Jan 31, 2016 - George Washington 76 vs. George Mason 70