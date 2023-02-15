Who's Playing

George Mason @ George Washington

Current Records: George Mason 14-12; George Washington 12-13

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials and the George Mason Patriots are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 15 at Charles E. Smith Center. The Colonials are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

George Washington received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 81-69 to the Saint Joseph's Hawks. George Washington got double-digit scores from five players: guard Brendan Adams (15), guard James Bishop (13), forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (13), forward Hunter Dean (11), and guard Maximus Edwards (11).

Meanwhile, GMU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday, winning 75-67. It was another big night for GMU's forward Josh Oduro, who had 27 points in addition to six rebounds.

George Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Patriots in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 78-75. Will the Colonials repeat their success, or does GMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Colonials are a slight 1-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

George Washington have won nine out of their last 16 games against George Mason.