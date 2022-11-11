Who's Playing

Howard @ George Washington

Current Records: Howard 1-1; George Washington 1-0

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials are 4-0 against the Howard Bison since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Colonials will stay at home another game and welcome Howard at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Charles E. Smith Center. George Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory.

George Washington made easy work of the Virginia State Trojans on Monday and carried off an 85-58 win.

Meanwhile, Howard strolled past the District of Columbia Firebirds with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 87-74.

Their wins bumped George Washington to 1-0 and the Bison to 1-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Colonials are a 5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

George Washington have won all of the games they've played against Howard in the last eight years.