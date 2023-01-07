Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ George Washington

Current Records: Massachusetts 10-4; George Washington 7-8

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen and the George Washington Colonials are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Charles E. Smith Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with George Washington winning the first 77-68 and the Minutemen taking the second 99-88.

The Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass proved too difficult a challenge. UMass was able to grind out a solid win over Saint Louis, winning 90-81. Massachusetts' guard Noah Fernandes was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, George Washington came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday, falling 73-63. Guard Brendan Adams had a rough night: he played for 37 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-13 shooting.

The Minutemen didn't have too much trouble with the Colonials when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 99-88. UMass' victory shoved George Washington out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

George Washington have won seven out of their last eight games against Massachusetts.