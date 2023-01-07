Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ George Washington

Current Records: Massachusetts 10-4; George Washington 7-8

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen and the George Washington Colonials are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Charles E. Smith Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with George Washington winning the first 77-68 and the Minutemen taking the second 99-88.

The Saint Louis Billikens typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday UMass proved too difficult a challenge. UMass took their contest against Saint Louis 90-81. UMass can attribute much of their success to guard Noah Fernandes, who had 26 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Colonials came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday, falling 73-63. Guard Brendan Adams just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only six points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

The Minutemen didn't have too much trouble with George Washington when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they won 99-88. UMass' victory shoved George Washington out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: USA Network

Odds

The Minutemen are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

George Washington have won seven out of their last eight games against Massachusetts.