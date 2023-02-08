Who's Playing

Richmond @ George Washington

Current Records: Richmond 12-12; George Washington 11-12

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials are 2-11 against the Richmond Spiders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Colonials and Richmond will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. The Spiders will be strutting in after a win while George Washington will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for George Washington just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 93-67 to the Duquesne Dukes. It was supposed to be a close contest, and George Washington was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard James Bishop had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 3-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Richmond picked up a 68-58 victory over the Fordham Rams on Sunday. The Spiders can attribute much of their success to forward Matt Grace, who had 21 points in addition to five boards.

The Colonials are now 11-12 while Richmond sits at 12-12. Richmond is 5-6 after wins this year, and George Washington is 6-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond have won 11 out of their last 13 games against George Washington.