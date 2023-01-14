Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ George Washington
Current Records: Saint Louis 11-6; George Washington 8-8
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials haven't won a game against the Saint Louis Billikens since March 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Colonials and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
George Washington beat the Massachusetts Minutemen 81-73 on Saturday. It was another big night for George Washington's guard James Bishop, who had 26 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Louis escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. The top scorer for the Billikens was guard Gibson Jimerson (16 points).
The Colonials ended up a good deal behind Saint Louis when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 80-67. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Saint Louis have won six out of their last nine games against George Washington.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Saint Louis 80 vs. George Washington 67
- Jan 08, 2020 - Saint Louis 63 vs. George Washington 58
- Feb 13, 2019 - Saint Louis 73 vs. George Washington 58
- Mar 08, 2018 - Saint Louis 70 vs. George Washington 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Saint Louis 62 vs. George Washington 53
- Mar 09, 2017 - George Washington 53 vs. Saint Louis 46
- Jan 28, 2017 - George Washington 63 vs. Saint Louis 55
- Mar 10, 2016 - George Washington 73 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Jan 06, 2016 - Saint Louis 65 vs. George Washington 62