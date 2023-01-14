Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ George Washington

Current Records: Saint Louis 11-6; George Washington 8-8

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials haven't won a game against the Saint Louis Billikens since March 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Colonials and Saint Louis will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles E. Smith Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

George Washington beat the Massachusetts Minutemen 81-73 on Saturday. It was another big night for George Washington's guard James Bishop, who had 26 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the George Mason Patriots typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Saint Louis proved too difficult a challenge. Saint Louis escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. The top scorer for the Billikens was guard Gibson Jimerson (16 points).

The Colonials ended up a good deal behind Saint Louis when they played when the two teams previously met in January of last year, losing 80-67. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Saint Louis have won six out of their last nine games against George Washington.