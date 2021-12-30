Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ George Washington

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 8-3; George Washington 4-8

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials haven't won a matchup against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies since Feb. 11 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. The Colonials will play host again and welcome St. Bonaventure to Charles E. Smith Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. George Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Bonnies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

George Washington bagged a 67-58 win over the Radford Highlanders two weeks ago. Guard James Bishop and forward Ricky Lindo Jr. were among the main playmakers for George Washington as the former had 21 points and the latter posted a double-double on 14 rebounds and ten points along with three blocks. Bishop had some trouble finding his footing against the Coppin State Eagles three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 86-49 bruising that St. Bonaventure suffered against the Virginia Tech Hokies two weeks ago. Guard Jalen Adaway had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

The Colonials were pulverized by the Bonnies 88-41 when the two teams previously met in February. Maybe George Washington will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia

Charles E. Smith Center -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won six out of their last seven games against George Washington.