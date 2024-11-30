Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Albany 5-2, Georgetown 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.07

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Albany Great Danes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas will be strutting in after a victory while the Great Danes will be stumbling in from a loss.

Georgetown is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Wagner 66-41 on Tuesday.

Georgetown's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Thomas Sorber, who earned nine points plus seven rebounds and six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Micah Peavy, who posted 15 points plus five steals.

Meanwhile, Albany unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell to American 81-77. The Great Danes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Justin Neely put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (two). Another player making a difference was Kheni Briggs, who posted 14 points.

Georgetown's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1. As for Albany, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-2.

Going forward, Georgetown is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. This contest will be their seventh straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Georgetown is a big 15-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoyas, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.