Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Coppin State 1-12, Georgetown 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.99

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgetown. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Coppin State Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The timing is sure in the Hoyas' favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Eagles have been banged up by 27 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Georgetown will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating Seton Hall, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Georgetown escaped with a win on Sunday against Seton Hall by the margin of a single free throw, 61-60. The Hoyas' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Thomas Sorber was the offensive standout of the game as he went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and four blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Coppin State finally caught a break after 25 consecutive losses dating back to last season. They walked away with a 68-60 win over Navy on Saturday. The Eagles' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Coppin State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Toby Nnadozie, who scored 20 points along with three steals. Nnadozie's performance made up for a slower contest against Penn State two weeks ago. The team also got some help courtesy of Julius Ellerbe III, who scored 11 points plus eight rebounds and six assists.

Georgetown is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Coppin State, their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Georgetown has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've only made 35.9% of their field goals this season. Given Georgetown's sizable advantage in that area, Coppin State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgetown strolled past Coppin State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a score of 71-54. Does Georgetown have another victory up their sleeve, or will Coppin State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 29.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Georgetown has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 8 years.