Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Coppin State 1-10, Georgetown 5-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Georgetown will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Coppin State Eagles, where tip off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Georgetown found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 80-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orange.

Supreme Cook put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 76-45 bruising that the Colonials dished out on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coppin State in their matchups with George Wash.: they've now lost four in a row.

Even though they lost, Coppin State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Hoyas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-4. As for the Eagles, they bumped their record down to 1-10 with that defeat, which was their seventh straight on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Georgetown hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. It's a different story for Coppin State, though, as they've been averaging only 55.1 points per game. The only thing between Georgetown and another offensive beatdown is Coppin State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Georgetown was able to grind out a solid win over Coppin State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 99-89. Will Georgetown repeat their success, or does Coppin State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 20-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Georgetown has won all of the games they've played against Coppin State in the last 7 years.