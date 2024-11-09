Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Fairfield 0-1, Georgetown 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.54

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will face off against the Fairfield Stags at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas will be strutting in after a victory while the Stags will be stumbling in from a loss.

Georgetown is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Wednesday. They came out on top against Lehigh by a score of 85-77. The win was some much needed relief for the Hoyas as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Georgetown can attribute much of their success to Thomas Sorber, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Micah Peavy, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Epps, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points.

Georgetown smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Fairfield had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by Rhode Island on the road and fell 96-58.

Prophet Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for Fairfield was Braden Sparks' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

As for their next game, Georgetown is probably looking forward to this one considering their 16.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Georgetown ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 8-1 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $557.90. On the other hand, Fairfield was 5-6 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 16.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hoyas as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

