Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Le Moyne 0-0, Georgetown 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Le Moyne Dolphins will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Georgetown Hoyas. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Capital One Arena.

Looking back to last season, Georgetown struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 7-24 record.