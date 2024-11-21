Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Georgetown and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Mt St Mary's 35-22.

If Georgetown keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, Mt St Mary's will have to make due with a 3-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 3-1, Georgetown 2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

Mt St Mary's is 0-3 against Georgetown since November of 2017 but things could change on Wednesday. The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will head out to face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 8:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The Mountaineers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Mt St Mary's was able to grind out a solid win over St. Francis, taking the game 66-58. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, Georgetown suffered a bruising 84-63 loss at the hands of Notre Dame on Saturday. The loss was the Hoyas' first of the season.

Georgetown's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Malik Mack, who earned 16 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists, and Thomas Sorber, who posted 12 points. Mack had some trouble finding his footing against Fairfield last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Even though they lost, Georgetown smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Mt St Mary's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Georgetown, their loss was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mt St Mary's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mt St Mary's is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Mt St Mary's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Georgetown over their last one matchups.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 13.5-point favorite against Mt St Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hoyas, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Georgetown has won all of the games they've played against Mt St Mary's in the last 7 years.