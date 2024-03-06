Halftime Report

Providence is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Georgetown.

If Providence keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-11 in no time. On the other hand, Georgetown will have to make due with a 9-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Providence 18-11, Georgetown 9-20

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Georgetown will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Georgetown pushed their score all the way to 93 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 98-93 to the Musketeers. Georgetown has struggled against Xavier recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 24 points. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Supreme Cook, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Providence last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Providence has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Providence, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Devin Carter led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Hoyas have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-20 record this season. As for the Friars, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-11.

Georgetown came up short against Providence in their previous matchup back in January, falling 84-76. Will Georgetown have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Providence is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Providence has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.