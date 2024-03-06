Halftime Report
Providence is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-26 lead against Georgetown.
If Providence keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-11 in no time. On the other hand, Georgetown will have to make due with a 9-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Providence Friars @ Georgetown Hoyas
Current Records: Providence 18-11, Georgetown 9-20
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
What to Know
Georgetown will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Georgetown pushed their score all the way to 93 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 98-93 to the Musketeers. Georgetown has struggled against Xavier recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 24 points. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Supreme Cook, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Providence last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Providence has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Like Providence, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Devin Carter led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.
The Hoyas have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-20 record this season. As for the Friars, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-11.
Georgetown came up short against Providence in their previous matchup back in January, falling 84-76. Will Georgetown have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Providence is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Friars as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 149 points.
Series History
Providence has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Providence 84 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 26, 2023 - Providence 88 vs. Georgetown 68
- Feb 08, 2023 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 62
- Feb 06, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Georgetown 52
- Jan 20, 2022 - Providence 83 vs. Georgetown 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgetown 73 vs. Providence 72
- Feb 19, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 63
- Dec 31, 2019 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 06, 2019 - Georgetown 76 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Georgetown 96 vs. Providence 90