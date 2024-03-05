Who's Playing
Providence Friars @ Georgetown Hoyas
Current Records: Providence 18-11, Georgetown 9-20
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Georgetown Hoyas and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.
Georgetown pushed their score all the way to 93 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 98-93 to the Musketeers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgetown in their matchups with the Musketeers: they've now lost five in a row.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 24 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Supreme Cook was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Providence on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Providence has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Like Providence, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Devin Carter led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.
The Hoyas have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-20 record this season. As for the Friars, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-11.
Georgetown came up short against the Friars when the teams last played back in January, falling 84-76. Will Georgetown have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Providence has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Providence 84 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 26, 2023 - Providence 88 vs. Georgetown 68
- Feb 08, 2023 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 62
- Feb 06, 2022 - Providence 71 vs. Georgetown 52
- Jan 20, 2022 - Providence 83 vs. Georgetown 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Georgetown 73 vs. Providence 72
- Feb 19, 2020 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 63
- Dec 31, 2019 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 60
- Feb 06, 2019 - Georgetown 76 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Georgetown 96 vs. Providence 90