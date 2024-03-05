Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Providence 18-11, Georgetown 9-20

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Georgetown Hoyas and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 5th at Capital One Arena. Georgetown is out to stop a seven-game streak of losses at home.

Georgetown pushed their score all the way to 93 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 98-93 to the Musketeers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgetown in their matchups with the Musketeers: they've now lost five in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 24 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Supreme Cook was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Providence on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Providence has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Providence, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Devin Carter led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Josh Oduro, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Hoyas have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 13 of their last 14 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-20 record this season. As for the Friars, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-11.

Georgetown came up short against the Friars when the teams last played back in January, falling 84-76. Will Georgetown have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Providence has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.