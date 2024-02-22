Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for St. John's after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 39-32 lead against Georgetown.

If St. John's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-12 in no time. On the other hand, Georgetown will have to make due with an 8-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: St. John's 14-12, Georgetown 8-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.56

What to Know

Georgetown is on a five-game streak of home losses, the Red Storm a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Hoyas lost to the Wildcats at home by a decisive 70-54 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgetown in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost six in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 14 points along with five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Supreme Cook was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. John's last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-62 to the Pirates. The defeat came about despite St. John's having been up 19 in the first half.

Like St. John's, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Daniss Jenkins led the charge by scoring 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Hoyas have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season. As for the Red Storm, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-12.

Georgetown is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Georgetown came up short against the Red Storm in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 79-70. Can Georgetown avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. John's is a big 10-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. John's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.