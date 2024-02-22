Halftime Report
Fortunes may be turning around for St. John's after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 39-32 lead against Georgetown.
If St. John's keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-12 in no time. On the other hand, Georgetown will have to make due with an 8-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
St. John's Red Storm @ Georgetown Hoyas
Current Records: St. John's 14-12, Georgetown 8-17
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $5.56
What to Know
Georgetown is on a five-game streak of home losses, the Red Storm a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Friday, the Hoyas lost to the Wildcats at home by a decisive 70-54 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgetown in their matchups with the Wildcats: they've now lost six in a row.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 14 points along with five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Supreme Cook was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored St. John's last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-62 to the Pirates. The defeat came about despite St. John's having been up 19 in the first half.
Like St. John's, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Daniss Jenkins led the charge by scoring 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joel Soriano, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Hoyas have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 14 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season. As for the Red Storm, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-12.
Georgetown is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).
Georgetown came up short against the Red Storm in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 79-70. Can Georgetown avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
St. John's is a big 10-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 151 points.
Series History
St. John's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.
- Feb 22, 2023 - St. John's 79 vs. Georgetown 70
- Jan 29, 2023 - St. John's 75 vs. Georgetown 73
- Feb 03, 2022 - St. John's 90 vs. Georgetown 77
- Jan 16, 2022 - St. John's 88 vs. Georgetown 69
- Dec 20, 2020 - St. John's 94 vs. Georgetown 83
- Dec 13, 2020 - Georgetown 97 vs. St. John's 94
- Mar 11, 2020 - St. John's 75 vs. Georgetown 62
- Feb 02, 2020 - Georgetown 73 vs. St. John's 72
- Jan 08, 2020 - Georgetown 87 vs. St. John's 66
- Jan 27, 2019 - Georgetown 89 vs. St. John's 78