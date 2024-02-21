Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: St. John's 14-12, Georgetown 8-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Georgetown Hoyas are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Capital One Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for St. John's and ten for the Hoyas.

The point spread may have favored St. John's on Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 68-62 to the Pirates. The defeat came about despite St. John's having been up 19 in the first half.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Daniss Jenkins, who scored 17 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Joel Soriano was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hoyas lost to the Wildcats at home by a decisive 70-54 margin on Friday. Georgetown has struggled against the Wildcats recently, as their match on Friday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Like St. John's, Georgetown lost despite seeing results from several players. Rowan Brumbaugh led the charge by scoring 14 points along with five assists. Brumbaugh is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Supreme Cook, who scored eight points along with 11 rebounds.

The Red Storm have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-12 record this season. As for the Hoyas, their loss was their fifth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 8-17.

St. John's beat the Hoyas 79-70 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will St. John's repeat their success, or do the Hoyas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. John's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.