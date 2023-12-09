Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Syracuse 6-3, Georgetown 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgetown will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Georgetown might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

After a string of four wins, Georgetown's good fortune finally ran out. They lost 84-83 to the Horned Frogs on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their loss, Georgetown saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jayden Epps, who scored 24 points along with 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Dontrez Styles was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Syracuse and Cornell couldn't quite live up to the 164.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Orange came out on top against the Big Red by a score of 81-70 on Tuesday. The victory was just what Syracuse needed coming off of a 84-62 loss in their prior match.

Syracuse's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Judah Mintz led the charge by scoring 28 points. Another player making a difference was Justin Taylor, who scored 15 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Hoyas' loss dropped their record down to 5-3. As for the Orange, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record.

While only Syracuse took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgetown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Syracuse struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Syracuse is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

Series History

Georgetown and Syracuse both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.