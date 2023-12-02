Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: TCU 6-0, Georgetown 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

TCU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 5:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. TCU has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 558 points over their last six matches.

TCU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat the Huskies 101-64 at home. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Emanuel Miller and Jameer Nelson Jr. were among the main playmakers for TCU as the former scored 19 points along with 3 steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 15 points and 10 assists. Another player making a difference was Micah Peavy, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgetown entered their tilt with Merrimack with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Hoyas skirted past the Warriors 69-67. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, as Georgetown did.

Among those leading the charge was Wayne Bristol Jr., who scored 14 points along with 3 blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

The Horned Frogs pushed their record up to 6-0 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 93.0 points per game. As for the Hoyas, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as TCU and Georgetown are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 93 points per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

TCU beat Georgetown 80-73 when the teams last played back in December of 2021. Does TCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgetown turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

TCU won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.