Who's Playing

Butler @ Georgetown

Current Records: Butler 8-6; Georgetown 5-9

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Butler Bulldogs last season on scores of 58-72 and 53-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bulldogs won 56-53, we could be in for a big score.

Georgetown came up short against the DePaul Blue Demons on Thursday, falling 83-76. A silver lining for Georgetown was the play of guard Brandon Murray, who shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Butler as they lost 72-52 to the Providence Friars on Thursday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Butler was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Ali Ali had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.