Who's Playing
Butler @ Georgetown
Current Records: Butler 8-6; Georgetown 5-9
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Butler Bulldogs last season on scores of 58-72 and 53-56, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and Butler will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Bulldogs won 56-53, we could be in for a big score.
Georgetown came up short against the DePaul Blue Demons on Thursday, falling 83-76. A silver lining for Georgetown was the play of guard Brandon Murray, who shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 29 points.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Butler as they lost 72-52 to the Providence Friars on Thursday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Butler was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Ali Ali had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Butler have won nine out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Butler 56 vs. Georgetown 53
- Jan 13, 2022 - Butler 72 vs. Georgetown 58
- Feb 13, 2021 - Georgetown 78 vs. Butler 63
- Jan 06, 2021 - Butler 63 vs. Georgetown 55
- Feb 15, 2020 - Georgetown 73 vs. Butler 66
- Jan 28, 2020 - Butler 69 vs. Georgetown 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Butler 73 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 02, 2019 - Georgetown 84 vs. Butler 76
- Feb 13, 2018 - Georgetown 87 vs. Butler 83
- Dec 27, 2017 - Butler 91 vs. Georgetown 89
- Jan 28, 2017 - Georgetown 85 vs. Butler 81
- Jan 07, 2017 - Butler 85 vs. Georgetown 76
- Feb 27, 2016 - Butler 90 vs. Georgetown 87
- Feb 02, 2016 - Butler 87 vs. Georgetown 76