How to watch Georgetown vs. Cent. Arkansas: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Georgetown (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Georgetown 1-0; Cent. Arkansas 0-0
Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Cent. Arkansas 14-19
What to Know
The Georgetown Hoyas will stay at home another game and welcome the Cent. Arkansas Bears at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown was 19-13 last year and is coming off of an 81-68 victory against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. Cent. Arkansas finished 14-19 last season and will be coming in after their game against the Hendrix College Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Watch This Game Live
