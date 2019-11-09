How to watch Georgetown vs. Cent. Arkansas: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Georgetown (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)

Current Records: Georgetown 1-0; Cent. Arkansas 0-0

Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Cent. Arkansas 14-19

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas will stay at home another game and welcome the Cent. Arkansas Bears at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Georgetown was 19-13 last year and is coming off of an 81-68 victory against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers. Cent. Arkansas finished 14-19 last season and will be coming in after their game against the Hendrix College Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

