How to watch Georgetown vs. Cent. Arkansas: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgetown (home) vs. Cent. Arkansas (away)

Current Records: Georgetown 1-0; Cent. Arkansas 1-1

Last Season Records: Georgetown 19-13; Cent. Arkansas 14-19

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the Georgetown Hoyas on the road at noon ET on Saturday at Capital One Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Cent. Arkansas and Georgetown will really light up the scoreboard.

The Bears made easy work of the Hendrix College Warriors and carried off a 71-51 victory.

Meanwhile, Georgetown took care of business in their home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, they took down the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers 81-68. Georgetown's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G James Akinjo, who had 20 points and five assists, and C Omer Yurtseven, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Cent. Arkansas to 1-1 and Georgetown to 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hoyas are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: 157

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.