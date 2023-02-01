Who's Playing

Creighton @ Georgetown

Current Records: Creighton 13-8; Georgetown 6-16

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas lost both of their matches to the Creighton Bluejays last season on scores of 66-80 and 77-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Hoyas and Creighton will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Capital One Arena. Creighton should still be riding high after a victory, while Georgetown will be looking to right the ship.

Georgetown lost 75-73 to the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from St. John's' guard AJ Storr with 0:04 remaining. Georgetown's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Primo Spears, who had 25 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bluejays and the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Creighton wrapped it up with an 84-67 win at home. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner and forward Arthur Kaluma were among the main playmakers for Creighton as the former had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds and five blocks and the latter had 20 points along with nine boards.

Georgetown have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Georgetown is now 6-16 while Creighton sits at 13-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hoyas are 32nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. The Bluejays have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $3.33

Odds

The Bluejays are a big 13-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Creighton have won ten out of their last 15 games against Georgetown.