Who's Playing

DePaul @ Georgetown

Current Records: DePaul 9-11; Georgetown 5-15

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a game against the DePaul Blue Demons since Feb. 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Georgetown and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Hoyas received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 95-82 to the Xavier Musketeers. Guard Primo Spears did his best for Georgetown, finishing with 37 points (a whopping 45% of their total) and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, DePaul lost to the Providence Friars on the road by a decisive 75-64 margin. Guard Umoja Gibson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

The losses put Georgetown at 5-15 and the Blue Demons at 9-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Hoyas are stumbling into the contest with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. DePauls have had an even harder time: they are 36th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.49

Odds

The Blue Demons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgetown have won eight out of their last 15 games against DePaul.