How to watch Georgetown vs. DePaul: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

DePaul @ Georgetown

Current Records: DePaul 13-10; Georgetown 13-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the DePaul Blue Demons and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off at noon ET Saturday at Capital One Arena. DePaul staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

DePaul came up short against the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday, falling 67-59. A silver lining for the Blue Demons was the play of forward Paul Reed, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards and seven steals.

Meanwhile, Georgetown came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, falling 78-71. Guard Terrell Allen had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

DePaul isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 13-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: DePaul comes into the game boasting the ninth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.4. Georgetown is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.90

Odds

The Hoyas are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Georgetown have won six out of their last nine games against DePaul.