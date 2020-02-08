How to watch Georgetown vs. DePaul: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Georgetown vs. DePaul basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul @ Georgetown
Current Records: DePaul 13-10; Georgetown 13-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the DePaul Blue Demons and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off at noon ET Saturday at Capital One Arena. DePaul staggers in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.
DePaul came up short against the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday, falling 67-59. A silver lining for the Blue Demons was the play of forward Paul Reed, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards and seven steals.
Meanwhile, Georgetown came up short against the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday, falling 78-71. Guard Terrell Allen had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
DePaul isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 13-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: DePaul comes into the game boasting the ninth most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.4. Georgetown is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.3 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.90
Odds
The Hoyas are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgetown have won six out of their last nine games against DePaul.
- Mar 06, 2019 - DePaul 101 vs. Georgetown 69
- Feb 27, 2019 - Georgetown 82 vs. DePaul 73
- Jan 24, 2018 - DePaul 74 vs. Georgetown 73
- Jan 02, 2018 - Georgetown 90 vs. DePaul 81
- Feb 22, 2017 - DePaul 67 vs. Georgetown 65
- Jan 31, 2017 - Georgetown 76 vs. DePaul 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Georgetown 70 vs. DePaul 53
- Jan 09, 2016 - Georgetown 74 vs. DePaul 63
- Dec 30, 2015 - Georgetown 70 vs. DePaul 58
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Bob Knight returning to Indiana
Knight was shown the door in Bloomington in 2000, and he's long held a grudge about his icy...
-
Top 25 And 1: Maryland up to No. 7
The Terrapins will take a six-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Nebraska
-
Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Villanova vs. Seton Hall odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Michigan odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan vs. Michigan State game...
-
Kentucky vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Tennessee game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home