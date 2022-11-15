Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Georgetown

Current Records: Northwestern 2-0; Georgetown 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Northwestern Wildcats will be on the road. They will take on the Georgetown Hoyas at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Northwestern didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Illinois Huskies at home this past Friday as they won 63-46. The Wildcats' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Robbie Beran led the charge as he had 15 points along with five boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Georgetown was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They put a hurting on the Green Bay Phoenix at home to the tune of 92-58. Georgetown can attribute much of their success to guard Brandon Murray, who had 19 points and seven assists, and guard Primo Spears, who had 21 points and five assists.

The wins brought Northwestern up to 2-0 and Georgetown to 2-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 28.90%, which places them sixth in college basketball. But the Hoyas come into the contest boasting the 22nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 40%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.