Who's Playing

Providence @ Georgetown

Current Records: Providence 20-8; Georgetown 7-22

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas haven't won a contest against the #20 Providence Friars since Jan. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Georgetown and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Georgetown came up short against the St. John's Red Storm this past Wednesday, falling 79-70. The Hoyas' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jay Heath, who had 16 points and seven assists, and guard Brandon Murray, who had 25 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Providence and the Connecticut Huskies this past Wednesday was not particularly close, with Providence falling 87-69. One thing holding Providence back was the mediocre play of guard Devin Carter, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Georgetown is expected to lose this next one by 7. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 11 of their 16 home games.

The Hoyas are now 7-22 while the Friars sit at 20-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Georgetown enters the contest with 4.6 blocked shots per game on average, good for 34th best in college basketball. But Providence is even better: they come into the game boasting the 22nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.8. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.67

Odds

The Friars are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Friars slightly, as the game opened with the Friars as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Providence have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Georgetown.