Who's Playing

Siena @ Georgetown

Current Records: Siena 5-3; Georgetown 4-5

What to Know

The Georgetown Hoyas have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Siena Saints at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Capital One Arena. The Hoyas earned an 83-65 win in their most recent game against Siena in November of last year.

Georgetown was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 74-71 to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Georgetown's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Jay Heath, who had 23 points in addition to six boards, and guard Primo Spears, who had 18 points. Heath hadn't helped his team much against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: Siena narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Canisius Golden Griffins 74-70.

Siena's victory lifted them to 5-3 while Georgetown's loss dropped them down to 4-5. We'll see if Siena can repeat their recent success or if the Hoyas bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgetown won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.