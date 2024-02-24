Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Auburn 20-6, Georgia 15-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. Auburn took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia, who comes in off a win.

Georgia can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over the Commodores. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.6% better than the opposition, as Georgia's was.

Georgia relied on the efforts of Noah Thomasson, who scored 17 points along with two steals, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds. Abdur-Rahim didn't help Georgia's cause all that much against the Gators on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Auburn last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 70-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Despite their defeat, Auburn saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-11. As for the Tigers, their defeat ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 20-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Georgia took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

Auburn is a big 7.5-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.