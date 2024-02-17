Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Florida 17-7, Georgia 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Florida, who comes in off a win.

Florida and the Tigers couldn't quite live up to the 163-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Gators sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 82-80 win over the Tigers on Tuesday. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 8 on the offensive boards, as Florida did.

Florida's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Samuel, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Razorbacks by a score of 78-75.

Despite the defeat, Georgia had strong showings from Silas Demary Jr., who scored 19 points along with two steals, and Justin Hill, who scored 18 points. Hill didn't help Georgia's cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Gators pushed their record up to 17-7 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.8 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Florida and the Bulldogs are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.6 points per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with a 102-98 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Georgia's RJ Melendez, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 1 assist. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will Florida still be able to contain Melendez? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Florida has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.