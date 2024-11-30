Who's Playing
Jacksonville Dolphins @ Georgia Bulldogs
Current Records: Jacksonville 4-3, Georgia 6-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $2.22
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
Georgia is headed into the game having just posted their closest win since March 26th on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against St. John's , sneaking past 66-63. The 66-point effort marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.
Georgia's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyrin Lawrence, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. Asa Newell was another key player, going 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville beat Siena 75-64 on Tuesday.
Georgia's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Jacksonville, they now have a winning record of 4-3.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Jacksonville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Georgia was able to grind out a solid win over Jacksonville in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, winning 69-58. Will Georgia repeat their success, or does Jacksonville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Georgia is a big 15.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 144 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last 4 years.
- Dec 07, 2021 - Georgia 69 vs. Jacksonville 58
- Dec 04, 2020 - Georgia 98 vs. Jacksonville 65