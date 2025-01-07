Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Kentucky 12-2, Georgia 12-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Kentucky is 8-2 against Georgia since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Stegeman Coliseum. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 90.2 points per game this season.

Kentucky is headed into Tuesday's match after beating the impressive 166.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Florida. Kentucky came out on top against Florida by a score of 106-100 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Lamont Butler led the charge by going 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus eight assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Amari Williams, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Kentucky was working as a unit and finished the game with 25 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Florida only racked up 16.

Meanwhile, Georgia unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 63-51 hit to the loss column at the hands of Ole Miss. The contest marked the Bulldogs' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Asa Newell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against SC State on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Kentucky pushed their record up to 12-2 with the victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Georgia, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 12-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 90.2 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kentucky beat Georgia 105-96 in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.