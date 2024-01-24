Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: LSU 11-7, Georgia 13-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

LSU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 6 on offense, a fact LSU found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell to the Aggies 73-69.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Wright, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Georgia and Kentucky didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Bulldogs took a 105-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Georgia's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who scored 34 points, and Silas Demary Jr. who scored 22 points. That's the first time this season that Abdur-Rahim scored 30 or more points.

The Tigers' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-7. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LSU was able to grind out a solid win over Georgia in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 72-67. Will LSU repeat their success, or does Georgia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

LSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.