Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Mercer 2-4, Georgia 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Mercer Bears' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at Stegeman Coliseum. Mercer might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Saturday.

The point spread may have favored Mercer last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs skirted by the Seminoles 68-66 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch shot from Justin Hill with but a second left in the second quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given Georgia was down 17 points with 7:53 left in the second half.

Georgia's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Silas Demary Jr., who scored 15 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of RJ Melendez, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bears have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Mercer have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.