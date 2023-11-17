Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Miami 3-0, Georgia 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Miami has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Miami and FIU didn't disappoint and broke past the 165 point over/under on Monday. The Hurricanes walked away with a 86-80 victory over the Panthers. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.6% better than the opposition, as Miami did.

Miami's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Matthew Cleveland, who earned 23 points along with 7 rebounds. Bensley Joseph was another key contributor, earning 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Eagles 64-54 on Sunday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Georgia.

Georgia's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who earned 13 points.

The Hurricanes pushed their record up to 3-0 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 91.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.