Halftime Report

Georgia is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Missouri.

If Georgia keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-15 in no time. On the other hand, Missouri will have to make due with an 8-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Missouri 8-23, Georgia 16-15

How To Watch

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in an SEC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Georgia found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 92-78 to the Tigers. Georgia has struggled against Auburn recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Georgia had strong showings from Silas Demary Jr., who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, and Russel Tchewa, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Demary Jr. didn't help Georgia's cause all that much against Ole Miss last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, Missouri's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 18th straight defeat. They took a 84-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

Despite the defeat, Missouri had strong showings from Sean East II, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Noah Carter, who scored 18 points along with three steals. East II hasn't dropped below 20 points for seven straight games.

Missouri struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-6) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Bulldogs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost ten of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-15 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss was their tenth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-23.

Georgia is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Georgia beat Missouri 75-68 in their previous matchup back in January. Will Georgia repeat their success, or does Missouri have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia is a 3-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Missouri has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.