What to Know

Georgia and Ole Miss are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs came up short against the Aggies and fell 70-56. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Georgia has scored all season.

Ole Miss can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with an 84-78 win over the Tigers.

Ole Miss got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Matthew Murrell out in front who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season. As for the Rebels, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Georgia is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Georgia is a slight 2-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Georgia and Ole Miss both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.