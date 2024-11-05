Halftime Report

A win for Georgia would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 42-38 lead against Tennessee Tech.

If Georgia keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Tennessee Tech will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 0-0, Georgia 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Georgia Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Looking back to last season, Georgia finished on the right side of .500 (16-15), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Tennessee Tech finished 10-21.

Looking forward, Georgia is probably looking forward to this one considering their 25 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Georgia is a big 25-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

